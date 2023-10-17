How China’s water and agro-products are promoting sustainable growth in Nigeria

Nigeria’s efforts towards achieving sustainable development, especially in water and agro-products supply, have continued to receive the support of partners, especially from the People’s Republic…

Nigeria’s efforts towards achieving sustainable development, especially in water and agro-products supply, have continued to receive the support of partners, especially from the People’s Republic of China.

A major collaboration between Nigeria and China since 2001, whose Belt and Road Initiative has seen innumerable projects in the country, has been in the water industry.

For instance, the Water Supply Division of CGC Nigeria Limited partnered with Nigeria to build more than 100 water plants in the 36 states, serving the daily lives, production and water supply of 70 million people and making important contributions to the improvement of people’s livelihoods and economic and social development in Nigeria.

The Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, flagged off in May 2021 and constructed by the Water Supply Division of CGC Nigeria Limited, is a significant infrastructure development in Nigeria’s capital, which is managed by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and jointly financed by the Export-Import Bank of China.

It aims to construct four pipeline loops, thereby enhancing the city’s water supply capacity by 480,000m3/d. The project encompasses 415 kilometres of ductile iron water distribution pipelines of varying diameters (DN1500-200). Upon completion, it will alleviate water scarcity in 50 districts, benefiting an estimated 2.5 million residents.

This project is more than just a water supply initiative. It is a comprehensive plan to enhance the quality of life in the FCT by providing safe, reliable and ample water to its inhabitants. The project’s social benefits are manifold.

By laying and commissioning water supply pipelines, the project connects the final “mile” of the water supply system. This expansion increases the city’s water supply capacity from 240,000m3/d to 720,000m3/d. It effectively addresses the long-standing water shortage in the capital area and enhances residents’ quality of life and health.

Similarly, in 2006, CGCOC Group Co., Ltd. embarked on agriculture investment by establishing the Green Agriculture West Africa (GAWAL) initiative in Nigeria.

In 2013, GAWAL started to establish the CGCOC Agriculture High-Tech Abuja Industrial Park in Abuja. Its main functions include seed and seedling R&D, crop cultivation demonstration, horticulture-protected agriculture, agro-input and agricultural equipment sales services, seed processing, agricultural product circulation and processing, microgrid power supply systems, agricultural technical training, and agriculture-related consultancy and services.

These are all geared towards tangible development cooperation between Nigeria and China and achieving developmental objectives.

Edward Akpan wrote from Karu, Abuja

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...