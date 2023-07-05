How Borno man killed son over bedwetting – Ward head

A man, Mohammed Jubrin, has been arrested for allegedly killing his six- year-old son for bedwetting in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. City & Crime…

A man, Mohammed Jubrin, has been arrested for allegedly killing his six- year-old son for bedwetting in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

City & Crime gathered that the incident happened on June 27, 2023, at his residence in the Wulari area of Maiduguri Metropolis.

The Ward Head of Wulari, Bulama Lawan, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said he received an emergency call from the father of the (suspect) saying that his son had killed his grandson.

He said, “One Alhaji Mustapha called me on the phone and informed me that his son, Jubrin Mohamed, had killed his grandson. I rushed to the victim’s house and asked the perpetrator’s father how it happened.

“The grandfather said that what they had been avoiding finally happened. I asked how? He said his son had killed his grandson as he hit his head against the wall and the boy died.”

Bulama explained that he asked the suspect why he killed his son and he started begging for forgiveness.

He further said, “I immediately called the police from the mountain troops in Wulari and they came and took him away.

He added that, “When I asked about the offence of the son, the grandfather said the boy used to bed-wet.”

