How Bolt driver was murdered in Rivers

Suspected armed robbers have killed a Bolt driver identified as Raphael Toby aka Dagogo, at Rumuobiakani area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Confirming the tragic incident, Donald Toby, the deceased’s younger brother, said the assailants made away with the victim’s vehicle and other personal belongings.

He also appealed to the security agencies to track down the killers and make them face the law.

“On the 16:05;23, my beloved, immediate elder brother Toby Raphael (Dagogo) was murdered in cold blood. He was shot at a close range and the perpetrators made away with his car and other personal belongings.”

“As sad and hurting as this feels, one fact still remains, “Those who executed this grave act of violence against us may be deceived to think that they’ve achieved their aim, yet they have lost much more.

“Simply put, He who shot, is he who has died. but our brother Dagogo has further moved on to life,” he wrote in a Social Media post.

Those familiar with the victim took to the comment section of the post to sympathize with his family.

One Francisca Chukwuemeka wrote, “Oh my God, so this is true, those that have hands in his death will never go unpunished, RIP gentle Dagogo 😭😭😭”

“Please accept my condolences bro, God shall take his revenge. They will definitely not go unpunished,” another user, Ofuonyeadinma Abel said.

Cliff Hanger said: “Am short of words. Dogogo, those behind your death will never sleep. They will know no peace. Rest in peace, Dagogo.”

Akala Chizoba Egbo: “Chai! Daggy, this is shocking. May the lord comfort you and your family.”

Weighing in, Enefaa Georgewill, Chairman, Rivers State Civil Society Organization (CSO), called on the Commissioner of Police to checkmate the incessant attacks and killing of drivers of Bolt, Uber and other e-hailing companies in the state

“For us, the death of Raphael Toby a few days ago is one death too many. We wish to also call on ride-hailing companies in Nigeria to implement a customer verification process to protect their driver.

“Customers’ verification could simply be a bank account number verification from the customers. We are simply saying every Bolt, Uber and other ride-hailing accounts should have at least one bank account of the customer linked to it.

“Finally, we call on all road transport regulators to ensure that compliance with safety regulations is strictly adhered to. The safety of drivers is equally important as the safety of customers,” Georgewill said in a statement.

Contacted for reaction, an unnamed official at the state police command control room, said he had not seen the story so he could not respond.