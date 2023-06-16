How Bauchi lawmaker died 3 days to end of tenure

Hon. Ado Wakili, the member who represented Burra Constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly, is dead. The lawmaker died three days to the expiration…

Hon. Ado Wakili, the member who represented Burra Constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly, is dead.

The lawmaker died three days to the expiration of his tenure in the 9th Bauchi Assembly.

He had lost his bid to return to the house as he was defeated in March 18 State Assembly election.

Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman, who announced his death in a statement, expressed shock ove the devastating news.

He described Wakili as his brother, dependable colleague and elder statesman who was seen as a father of all in the “Honourable House”.

The Speaker added that Hon Wakili was a man of great honour, humility and humour whom despite his age, treated everyone as friend.

”We lost a father, colleague and great partner at a time when his Constituency, the Honourable House and the State need his fatherly contributions the most.”

“On behalf of the Honourable Members and staff of the House, I send my deep condolences to his family, the good people of Burra Constituency and Ningi Local Government Area. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” he said.

The statement further disclosed that the funeral prayers of the late Honourable Member is slated for 1:30pm, Friday, at Gwallaga Juma’ah Mosque, Bauchi.

