‘How Baptist trained Obasanjo, MKO Abiola as nation builders’

The Owu Baptist church, Totoro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, says the Baptist denomination has trained many nation builders in Nigeria including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, late business tycoon, MKO Abiola, former World Court Judge, late Bola Ajibola among others.

This is just as the Church where Obasanjo worships is set to mark its 120 anniversary.

The Chairman of the anniversary committee, Engr Nathaniel Oyedele, at a press conference on Friday, noted the church in the last 120 years has contributed to the development of state and Nigeria by training nation builders.

Oyedele, an emeritus Deacon, said the church has played a major role in the educational development of the state.

He said Obasanjo, Abiola and Ajibola were among prominent Nigerians trained at the Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta.

“Baptist Church is a very good denomination. If I take only this Abeokuta, We have Baptist Boys’ High School, the Baptist Girls’ High at Idi-Aba and other schools.

“You know that out of these schools we have, Obasanjo is an example of the nation building. He was at the Baptist Boys High School. He was President of this country and Head of State as soldier.

“There are so many of them, Prince Bola Ajibola and MKO Abiola. The Baptist Boys High School trained them to become nation builders,” he said.

Going down the memory lane, Oyedele said church has “undergone the good and not too good experiences” in the last 120 years.

Some of the activities lined up for the anniversary between October 13 and October 22, are charity visitation, rally, anniversary lecture and launching of the legacy projects.

The Committee Chairman said Obasanjo and the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Dr Israel Akanji, will grace grand finale of the anniversary and fund raising for the proposed projects.

He also stressed that the church has grown rapidly, spiritually and numerically in the last 120 years.

