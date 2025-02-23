How bandits were bombed to death in Zamfara

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have reportedly killed several bandits during airstrikes in Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara state.

A counter-insurgency publication in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, quoted sources as saying the operation was as a result of a coordinated intelligence which revealed that bandits suspected to be relatives of notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aliero, along with other unidentified individuals, left Tsafe LGA to rustle cattle from nearby communities.

The sources said that the bandits succeeded in stealing several livestock and were attempting to escape when they encountered resistance from security forces.

According to the publication, the troops tracked the rustlers and waited until they reached a mountainous area before surrounding them.

“Upon confirming their location, they alerted the Nigerian Air Force, which swiftly deployed air assets to engage the fleeing bandits,” the report said.

Makama quoted eyewitnesses as confirming that several bandits were eliminated in the operation, though the exact number was yet to be determined as of the time of the report.

“Another source said that at least 23 bandits were killed as well as several others injured. The sources said that the troops also recovered a large number of rustled cattle,” the publication added.