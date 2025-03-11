How banditry forced Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto to shift grounds

With the exception of Niger and Kebbi states, northwestern states troubled by banditry have at one time entered a peace deal with bandits. The assumption then was that negotiation with bandits will offer the much-needed peace in the troubled states.

For almost a decade, some parts of Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi, witnessed a sequence of infiltration and became war zones.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 614,937 Nigerians were killed in one year, while the 2.2 million were kidnapped in 2024. While 1.7 million were rural dwellers, 567,850 were resident in urban areas.

Recently, heavy military operations in the affected states have pushed bandits, with many of them on the run.

Zamfara

In 2021, the then Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, stressed the virtue of entering into a peace deal with bandits terrorising the state.

Matawalle, who is the current minister of state for defence, said that his administration chose the peace pact with the bandits to stop the wanton waste of innocent citizens’ lives and property.

Matawalle said, “As a result of the dialogue and peace process, over 62 bandits accepted and embraced the peace initiative. This is in addition to the release of over 2000 kidnapped victims aided and abetted by the repentant bandits.

“The repentant bandits are also helping in campaigning and convincing those bandits yet to accept the dialogue and reconciliation process to do so.”

But the peace deals the state government entered with bandits did not take time to collapse. Matawalle said that the state reversed the decision to dialogue with bandits because the government was deceived.

He said, “They have deceived us. Some of them did not follow what we agreed with them. We thought it was something we could continue with them, but we later realised that they had deceived us. So, we had to back out of it and decide to fight them to a logical conclusion.”

Since he assumed office in May 2023, Matawalle’s successor, Governor Dauda Lawal, has insisted that his administration is not willing to negotiate with bandits in the state.

He added that Zamfara State government had fought banditry through aggressive strategy of an all-out offensive.

Katsina

In Katsina State, then Governor Aminu Bello Masari had shown interest to enter a peace deal with bandits. The interest was followed up by a series of meetings. But the governor later changed his mind. He repeatedly insisted that his administration would not negotiate with bandits.

The governor charged security agencies to ruthlessly deal with any recalcitrant bandit and other criminal elements engaged in kidnapping for ransom, rape, arson and cattle rustling.

He said, “We are no more going to negotiate with them, but if, of their volition, they decide to renounce their violent criminal ways and embrace peace, we are ready to listen to them.”

Recently, the incumbent Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, said he had decided not to negotiate with bandits because he did not want them to feel the government was helpless.

But the state government’s stance has not stopped community leaders in Jibia, Batsari and Safana local government areas (LGAs) from reaching a peace deal with bandit kingpins terrorising their villages.

They said the negotiation was witnessed by representatives of the military, DSS, police, community watch corps, vigilantes, traditional rulers and local government officials.

Sokoto

Much is not known about the current situation in Sokoto State, but in 2020 the Sokoto state government said it was negotiating with bandits because there were not enough security operatives to protect lives and properties in all towns and villages.

The state Commissioner for Careers and Security matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), stated this in an interview with newsmen.

He said, “We entered into negotiation as the last option, because we don’t have enough security operatives to be in all our villages and towns to protect lives and properties and we do not want loose lives and properties to banditry.

“If only the FG can reinforce our division and direct cooperation and coordination for the operation in the State we would not be talking to any bandits.

“We thank God that even the bandits are tired and want to live a normal life. In fact, they are the ones who called for this negotiation.”

Kaduna

In Kaduna the reverse is the case. The popular quote by former governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai: “We don’t negotiate with terrorists in Kaduna, we kill them” made headlines, as his administration frowned at the decision by other states which entered into peace deals with bandits.

Kaduna has been under attacks by bandits who perpetrate terror in some communities, especially in Chikun, Kagarko, Giwa, Kajuru, and Birnin Gwari local government areas of the state, in addition to their attacks on other major highways.

Governor Uba Sani seems to disagree with El-Rufai’s stance, saying his decision to dialogue with bandits was driven by people’s pleas for an end to violence, especially residents severely affected.

He said, “It is the people affected by the violence that called for the dialogue. When I asked his reason, he said our communities have been plagued by the scourge of banditry, resulting in tragic loss of lives and abduction of our people, for over a decade now, with no lasting solution in sight.”