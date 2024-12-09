How abusive father impregnated daughter twice – Bauchi gov’s wife

The wife of Bauchi State governor, Dr Aishatu Bala Mohammed, has narrated a disturbing case of incest and sexual abuse involving a father who impregnated his biological daughter twice.

Addressing newsmen on the state government’s effort to combat sexual and gender-based violence, Dr Aishatu said the daughter, who was separated from her father at a young age, was reunited with him after her mother’s death.

She said the father molested the daughter on several occasions, resulting in two pregnancies. She added that the case was eventually reported to the Hisbah Board, leading to the father’s arrest and imprisonment for 7 years.

Dr Aishatu said, “The mother took custody of the daughter after she separated from the girl’s father. The girl asked her mother to take her to her father following bullying from peers that she had no father. The mother complied and the father requested to remarry the mother. She agreed to remarry him, dropped the daughter and left.

“Before she returned, the father had molested the daughter. The girl complained to her mum. The father admitted when confronted by the mother. The mother took her daughter to the hospital, and both were found to be pregnant by the father.

“Unfortunately, the mother died from a stroke after giving birth. Following her death, the mother’s family rejected the daughter and took custody of the mother’s baby. Left with no choice, the daughter returned to her abusive father.

“The father’s abuse continued, and he married another woman. When the daughter told her stepmother about the abuse, the stepmother confronted the father, who admitted to the abuse. The stepmother left him, but the father continued to abuse the daughter, resulting in another pregnancy. After the daughter gave birth to her second child, neighbours reported the situation to the Hisbah Board of Kano, leading to the father’s arrest and 7-year imprisonment.”

The daughter, now under the care of the Bauchi State government, is receiving support, including education, a bank account, and a salary.

Dr Aishatu also mentioned another case of a mother who forced her daughter into prostitution and used charms to make her daughter submissive.

She said the state action committee has taken custody of the victim and is providing her with care and support.

She emphasised the need to address the rising cases of sexual abuse and assault in the state and pledged to work tirelessly to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice.