How Abuja-based ‘car snatcher’ was nabbed in Jigawa 

From Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

The Jigawa state police command has arrested a suspected car snatcher identified as Lawan Sabil.

Sabi, who is said to be a resident of Gwarinpa in Abuja, was arrested in Birnin Kudu local government of the state, on Sunday.

He was in possession of a Honda car, white colour without registration number.

According to the command’s public relations officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, all efforts to stop the vehicle proved abortive when the patrol men sighted it on a high speed.

He said the driver, who was very anxious, refused to slow down.

Shiisu said while trying to dodge the police, he rammed into a cyclist and as a result the vehicle got hooked and forcefully stopped.

He said the suspect opened the door and took to his heels but was later arrested and taken to the station.

Likewise, the cyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

According to him, a distress call was received from neighboring Bauchi State that, unknown persons numbering about three (3) went to S Fawa Motors along Murtala Muhammad Way Bauchi State, and pretended to buy the said car.

“They pleaded to go for a test before they made the payment, but one of the sales attendants insisted on going along with them. On their way, the suspected motor vehicle thieves forcefully expelled him and zoomed off with the car, leaving him stranded. Henceforth, the patrol men were detailed,” he disclosed.

The PPRO said the rightful owner of the vehicle Usman Zubairu ‘m’ age 40yrs of Federal Low cost Bauchi has since surfaced.

The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Police Command, CP Effiom Emmanuel Ekot, directed that the case should be transferred to SCID Dutse for discreet investigation, upon completion of the investigation, the suspect (s) will be arraigned in court to face the full weight of the law.

