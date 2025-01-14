How A/Ibom officials stole fire trucks, denied govt over N600m revenue

The Akwa Ibom State Government lost a total revenue of N613, 200, 000 million in three years to the illegal leasing of its fire service trucks allegedly stolen from the State Fire Service.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, disclosed this during his maiden press briefing in Uyo, the State capital.

He said the command arrested four officials of the state fire service who allegedly stole fire trucks.

According to Azare, the stolen trucks were recovered in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they were leased out for three years to multinational companies at the rate of N140,000 per truck, while the fire service officials shared N60, 000 per day per truck.

A breakdown of the amount showed that the State Government would have earned ₦560,000 per day and ₦3,920,000 per week if the leased trucks were not stolen.

The leased daily rate per truck is ₦140,000, totaling ₦560,000 per day for the four trucks and ₦3,920,000 per week. On a monthly basis of 30 days, the leased trucks would have earned ₦16,800,000 a month, which would in 365 days accure to ₦204,400,000 a year. For the three years lease span, the state government would have earned ₦613,200,000 in revenue.

Speaking about the stolen trucks, the CP said, “Based on credible information from a good Samaritan that 4 of the state fire service trucks were stolen and taken to Port Harcourt, River State by some officials of the service.

“The Command moved to recover the said trucks and further investigation revealed that the fire trucks were leased out to some multinational companies at the rate of N140,000 per truck per day for initial period of 3 yrs.

“The link company share was N80, 000 while the fire service officials share stood at N60, 000 per truck per day, the deal was done in 2021 and was expected to terminate by 2024.

“However, about two months to the expiration of the deal the command acted and recovered the vehicles”.

The CP mentioned that the four suspects would be charged to court, while the trucks will be released to the State Government.