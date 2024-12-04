How 4 police officers ‘stole’ N43m from cargo driver

Four officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been suspended for their involvement in the alleged theft of N43.16 million during an unauthorized arrest at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The officers are Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Peter Ejike, Inspector Ekende Edwin, Inspector Esther Okafor and Sergeant Talabi Kayode.

All the officers were attached to the Zone 7 headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, Force spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that the officers were found guilty of conspiring to interfere with evidence, abusing their authority and committing other forms of misconduct.

Adejobi stated that the officers arrested Andrew Ejah, an employee of FATFAD Cargo Nigeria Limited (Ltd.), who was transporting the money on behalf of clients in August 2023.

The officers are accused of reporting only ₦31.79 million as the amount recovered, while concealing the remaining ₦43.16 million.

After a petition from the owners of the money, the case was referred to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring unit.

Adejobi stated that investigations uncovered the officers’ conspiracy to steal part of the money and their efforts to cover their actions by claiming technical problems with the evidence and spreading false stories.

The statement read, “Upon being contacted by the alleged owners of the money, the officers claimed that the sum they had recovered from the arrested suspect was N31,790,000, and requested a percentage of the money to jeopardise investigation and suppress the case.

“Outraged by their actions, the money owners petitioned the Force Headquarters, Abuja and the matter was directed to the IGP Monitoring Unit for investigation.

“During the process, the cash sum of N31,790,000 was recovered from the officers, who claimed that it was the total money recovered from Andrew Ejah during his arrest.

“After intense investigations and a series of trials, before duly constituted disciplinary panels, it was discovered that the officers took photographs of the suspect and the sacks of monies at the point of arrest but claimed the phone they used was damaged and subsequently lost, in an attempt to conceal their misconduct.”

He mentioned that they employed various tactics and deceptions to hide their actions, such as spreading false narratives and misinformation across multiple online blogs and newspaper platforms.

“These officers have been suspended, being found culpable of serious misconduct, tampering with exhibits, abuse of office, corrupt practice, illegal duty, and acts unbecoming of a police officer,” he said.

Adejobi denounced what he called a “sponsored misinformation campaign” intended to frame the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the scandal.

He also rejected claims that the IGP is protecting a cartel involved in smuggling suspicious new banknotes from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said, “It is pertinent to note that the circulating false narrative is a sponsored misinformation cultivated by mischief makers who seek to divert attention from the criminal acts of the police officers by attempting to join issues with the Inspector-General of Police.

“The affected officers will be prosecuted upon conclusion of due legal and administrative procedures.

“We urge the public and the media to refrain from spreading this false narrative aimed at tainting the reputation of the Inspector-General of Police.

“Such misinformation undermines public trust and detracts from the ongoing efforts of the current administration to reform the Police Force by eradicating unprofessional elements.”