How 34-year-old defeated Yobe speaker

The Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Ahmed Mirwa Lawan, has lost his seat in the assembly to Lawan Musa, a 34-year-old candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Nguru II Constituency.

The Returning Officer of the election, Dr Habib Muhammad, who announced the result, said Musa scored 6,648 votes to defeat Lawan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 6,466 votes.

Lawan, who hails from Majakura village in Nguru LGA, obtained a National Diploma (ND) and a Higher National Diploma from the Atiku Abubakar College for Legal and Islamic Studies, Nguru, and the Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe State, respectively.

Musa contested for the councillorship ticket for Majakura Ward in 2021 on the platform of the APC but lost.

Later on, he was arrested and detained by security personnel three times for criticising the speaker on Facebook.

After he regained his freedom, Majakura residents asked Musa to challenge the speaker at the polls. He heeded their call and secured PDP’s ticket.

When contacted, Lawan Isa Majakura, a friend of the newly elected member, said they decided to push his friend to the state assembly due to his commitment to educate children in the village free of charge, noting that their constituency suffered neglect in terms of education.

Daily Trust reports that the defeated speaker has been in the assembly since 2003 when he was elected on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and was elected speaker in 2019.

Effort to speak with the member-elect proved abortive.