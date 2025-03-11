Housing minister warns contractors over delays, substandard work

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has warned contractors handling federal housing projects that delays and substandard work will not be tolerated.

During an inspection of projects in Kano, including the Renewed Hope Estate, Dangiwa criticised poor-quality work at some sites and warned of contract revocations for non-compliance.

“We have instructed contractors to uphold the highest standards. Any substandard work will be demolished, and responsible parties will face consequences,” he said.

The minister urged contractors to employ local workers and ensure timely completion, as some projects are set for commissioning by President Bola Tinubu in May.

Dangiwa also revealed that pre-handover inspections will begin in April, and with the 2024 budget approved, plans for expanding the housing programme to 18 additional states are underway.