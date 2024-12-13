Housing Minister unveils plans to renovate FG assets nationwide

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, on Friday, hinted on the Federal Government’s plan to renovate safeguard and optimise the value of its assets nationwide while enforcing strict compliance with land administration laws.

The Minister made this declaration during a Stakeholder – Citizens Engagement on Land Administration held at Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The stakeholder – citizen engagement to facilitate improved Land Administration Service in Nigeria was the concluding part of his three-day working visit to Lagos.

In his remarks, Dangiwa emphasized the resolve of the Ministry under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to restore order in federal land and asset management.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Ministry is resolved to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the law regarding the control and administration of its assets to maintain order,” he stated.

The Minister who, alongside his team, toured various federal government facilities, field offices, and housing projects in Lagos over the course of three days expressed concern over the poor condition of federal assets and uncompleted housing projects, vowing to expedite their renovation, upgrade, and completion.

“We have resolved to optimize these facilities and put them to good use so they can provide value to the government and Nigerians. Our aim is to fast-track the completion of housing projects to increase the stock of affordable housing for Nigerians in Lagos,” he noted.

The Minister also announced plans to transform field offices into modern, functional workspaces to boost staff productivity and enhance operational efficiency in Lagos.

Addressing irregular developments along the Lagos shoreline where unauthorized land reclamation and construction have been rampant, Dangiwa reiterated the Federal Government’s authority over shoreline titles and warned developers who fail to comply with legal requirements of appropriate action.

“We have observed numerous haphazard developments along the shoreline, where people have reclaimed and built on land without proper clearance or authorization. This is unacceptable,” the Minister said.

To curb these practices, the Ministry issued a one-month ultimatum for all developers on shorelines to regularize their papers or risk having their properties revoked and demolished.

The Stakeholder Engagement on Land Administration provided an opportunity for developers, residents, and key stakeholders to share insights and contribute to the Federal Government’s strategy for sustainable urban development.