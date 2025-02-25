Housewife suspected of homicide arraigned

The housewife suspected of killing the son of her co-wife’s son in Kwa town of Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano State by using hot water on him has been arraigned before a Kano Magistrate Court.
After police investigation, the suspect, Khadija Inusa Dawakin Tofa was arraigned before the court and charged with homicide.
After a state counsel, Saima Garba presented the charges, the Judge, Justice Halima Wali, adjourned the case for two weeks for lack of jurisdiction.
It would be recalled that the suspect was accused of picking the child from his grandmother where he is recovering from the heels of circumcision and allegedly use hot water on him to treat the wound.
The boy reportedly died from the burns he sustained on his lower part of the body.
