Housewife seeks divorce over strange sickness

A housewife, Latifat Musa, has prayed for divorce at an Area Court in Ilorin over strange sickness and miscarriage.

The petitioner told the court that she had been treating various illnesses since she got married to Kareem, three years ago.

She said,” Due to the strange illness, I lost my pregnancy. I do not have fruit of the womb. I beg the court to grant me divorce.”

The Presiding Judge, Malam Aminullahi AbdulLateef, ordered that the respondent should be properly served and briefed on the case.

AbdulLateef adjourned the matter until Aug. 14, for Kareem’s reaction to the petitioner. (NAN)

