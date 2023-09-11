Housewife gunned down in husband’s presence in Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a housewife and wounded her husband in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, early hours of Sunday. The spokesman…

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a housewife and wounded her husband in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, early hours of Sunday.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Usman Abdullahi, told City & Crime on the phone that the incident occurred at the Mile 6 area of Jalingo metropolis early Sunday morning.

He said the gunmen entered the house of one Mr Balanko Alex Gamalia and shot him and his wife in an attempt to abduct them.

SP Abdullahi revealed that the wife of Mr Balanko died on the spot while Mr Balanko was wounded and he is now receiving treatment at a hospital in Jalingo.

He said two persons including a woman were abducted in the house.

Abdullahi stated that police were on the trail of the kidnappers and appealed to members of the public to provide information to the police to enable them to track down criminal elements in society.

