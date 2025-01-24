Housewife convicted for adultery, begs court for forgiveness

An Abuja magistrates’ court sitting in Gwagwalada has ordered the remand of two lovers, Mohammed Nazifi and Bilkisu Ibrahim, at the Suleja Correctional Centre, pending sentencing on January 29, after they were convicted for adultery.

The magistrate, Olatunji Oladunmoye, ordered that the convicts be remanded after they pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of adultery.

Both Nazifi, 30, and Ibrahim, 25, who reside in Gui village, Airport Road, Abuja, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

SPONSOR AD

Nazifi told the court that he was not aware of Bilikisu’s married status.

He pleaded with the complainant to forgive him, and for the court to show him mercy.

The housewife, who corroborated Nazifi’s statement, said she had consensual intercourse with him and did not disclose her marital status to him.

She said, “I am aware that under any custom, it is an offence to sleep with any man you are not married to. I practice Islam, I know it is an offence to sleep with another man when still married.

“I am still married to the complainant, and my youngest child is three years old. I plead with my husband to forgive me, and for the court to show me mercy.”

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dabo Yakubu, informed the court that the complainant, one Dayabe Abdullahi reported the matter at the police Area Command, Gwagwalada on January 16, 2025.

Yakubu said the convicts conspired committed the act and both confessed to the crime in their statements.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 387 and 388 of the Penal Code.