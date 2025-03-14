Housewife collapses, dies during Ramadan tafsir in Abuja community

A 42-year-old housewife, simply identified as Maman Zainab, reportedly collapsed during the Ramadan tafsir at a mosque in Gawu, Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Gawu, Ismail Bala, who confirmed the incident to our reporter on Thursday, said it happened on Tuesday, around 11:23am while she was attending tafsir along with other women at a mosque in the area.

He said the deceased left home hale and hearty along with three of her neighbours to attend the tafsir, which often holds during the Ramadan.

He said the woman whispered to one of her neighbours at the tafsir that she was feeling dizzy and severe headache, adding that she was about to stand up and leave the mosque when she collapsed.

According to him, some of the women in the mosque rushed her to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The witness said, “The woman joined her neighbours to attend a Ramadan Tafseer just opposite her house when she collapsed inside the mosque and was taken to hospital at Gawu Babangida.

‘’Unfortunately, she gave up upon arriving at the hospital.”

He said the doctor, who carried out some observations on the woman, attributed her death to high blood pressure.

Bala said her remains had been buried according to the Islamic rites.