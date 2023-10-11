Housewife beats stepdaughter to death for stooling on herself in Bauchi

An 18-year-old housewife, Khadija Adamu, has been arrested for beating her five-year-old stepdaughter to death for passing stool on herself at the Kandahar area of…

An 18-year-old housewife, Khadija Adamu, has been arrested for beating her five-year-old stepdaughter to death for passing stool on herself at the Kandahar area of Bauchi metropolis.

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, who paraded the suspect said, “On 28/9/2023 at about 21:25hrs, one 35-year-old Abdulaziz Adamu of Kandahar area of Bauchi reported at A’ Divisional Police Headquarters that one Khadija Adamu, aged 18 of the same address beat up her stepdaughter named Hafsat Garba 5-year-old and as a result, she sustained serious injuries on her body.”

CP Muhammad explained that upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO swung into action, went to the scene and moved the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi for medical attention, where she was certified dead by the medical doctor.

The commissioner said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect beat up the victim as a result of alleged passing of stool that spoiled her clothes. She sustained various degrees of injuries on her body from the beating. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the alleged offence against her without much argument.

CP Muhammad added that the investigation was still ongoing, after which the suspect would be charged to court.

In a brief chat with journalists, the suspect, Khadija Adamu, confessed to the crime, saying “I used phone charger cable to beat her for passing stool on her body, although not with the intention to kill and this is not the first that she was stooling on herself.

“I regret my action and plead for mercy because both the father and biological mother of the child have forgiven the incident. I also want the authorities to forgive me because of the pregnancy I am carrying,” Khadija said.

