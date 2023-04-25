Houses submerged as rain wreaks havoc in Jalingo

Several houses were submerged by water during a heavy rainfall in Jalingo metropolis, Taraba State, on Monday morning. The incident occurred when the River Mayo…

The incident occurred when the River Mayo Gwoi overflowed its banks following a heavy rainfall which lasted about two hours.

The houses flooded were located by the bank of the river.

Though no lives were lost, property, including household items and foodstuffs worth millions of naira, was destroyed by the flood.