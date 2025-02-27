Houses, schools destroyed as Boko Haram attacks Adamawa villages

A group of heavily armed Boko Haram insurgents launched an overnight attack on Kwapre and surrounding villages in the New Yadul District of Hong LGA of Adamawa State.
The attack, which began at about 7:30pm on Tuesday, February 25, and raged past midnight, left a trail of destruction in its wake.
Locals said worship places, schools, houses and business premises were set ablaze, and properties worth millions of naira looted.
Mr Joel Kulaha, the village head of Kwapre, and Abalis Jawaja, the village head of King, said the insurgents descended on the communities, torching buildings and carting away valuables.
They said fortunately, no lives were lost in the assault, as residents, forewarned by the escalating threat, fled their homes before the attackers arrived.
“We escaped with our lives, but everything we own is gone,” Kulaha lamented, describing the chaos that unfolded.
It was gathered that military forces stationed in nearby Garaha responded to the attack in the early hours, engaging the insurgents and forcing them to retreat.
However, residents said the military intervention came too late to prevent the widespread destruction that has left the villages in ruins.
Efforts to reach the spokesman of the 23 Army Brigade, A. S. Adewunmi, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to phone calls and SMS, up till the time of filing this report.
