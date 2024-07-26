House of Reps Speaker Charges NNPC To Operate As A Competitive Industry

Speaker of House of Representative, Dr Tajudeem Abbas, has charged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to emulate the big time petroleum and oil…

Speaker of House of Representative, Dr Tajudeem Abbas, has charged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to emulate the big time petroleum and oil industries in the world and operate as a a full fledge competitive industry.

Abbas, who was represented by the leader of Northern Caucus in the House of Representative, Soli Sada, spoke at a 3-day retreat of the House of Representative Committee on Petroleum Resources, Downstream and Midstream, in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He said the incorporation of NNPC as a limited liability company has afforded it the opportunity to operate as a business entity and operate as a competitive industry comparable to other big time petroleum industries of the world.

“Through the incorporation of NNPC as a limited liability company, the NNPC is now to become a full fledge company completely free to operate as a business entity and to effectively engage with other stakeholders and partners in the competitive market in order to make petroleum products available and affordable to the people just like the overseas petroleum industries that are competitive.”

“That is how we want the NNPC to operate. This retreat offers us another opportunity to evaluate the implementation of PIA in promoting transparency, accountability, economic recovery , transformation and the growth of the oil sector as well as the key roles from the players in the industry.

“Barely a week ago, the committees on oil and gas accompanied the leadership of the House on a tour of the Dangote refinery in Lagos and the purpose of that visit was to provide House leadership and your committees the in-depth understanding of the nature , scope and activities of Dangote refinery an initiative that ally with our legislative agenda which is aim to support Mr President renew hope agenda focusing on the economic transportation transformation and development.”