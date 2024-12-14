House of Reps Passed 89 Bills in 17 Months – Speaker

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Saturday, lauded the legislative achievements of the current assembly, saying a total of 89 bills were passed in 17 months.

He described this as a testament to the House’s dedication to addressing the critical needs of the nation through focused and proactive lawmaking.

Abbas said this at a capacity training organised for members of the House of Representatives Press Corps in Kaduna.

The training with the theme: “Understanding the Legislative Agenda of the House: The Media Perspective”, was organised by the Speaker’s office in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Speaker highlighted the diverse range of issues addressed by the bills, which cut across sectors such as education, healthcare, security, infrastructure, and economic development.

Among the significant pieces of legislation cited were the Electric Power Sector Reform (Amendment) Bill, the Federal Audit Service Bill, The Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, and the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act.

These laws, he said, were carefully designed to deliver tangible benefits to Nigerians while advancing national development goals.

The Speaker also elaborated on the 10th House’s Legislative Agenda, saying it is focused on eight priority areas: Strengthening Good Governance, National Security, Law Reform, Economic Growth, Inclusion, Open Parliament, Foreign Policy Influence, and Environmental Sustainability.

He urged members of the press to familiarise themselves with these initiatives to report accurately and meaningfully engage their audiences.

While acknowledging the media’s contributions, the Speaker addressed concerns over instances of misreporting, particularly regarding the legislative process.

He cautioned against presenting bills as finalised laws without proper context, noting that such misrepresentation could erode public trust.

“A bill is merely a proposal until it undergoes the full legislative process, including public hearings. Mischaracterising bills misleads the public and undermines our work,” he emphasised.

He called on the media to reflect on their role as the fourth estate of the realm, a critical pillar of democracy.

He reaffirmed the House’s readiness to collaborate with the press in promoting transparency, accountability, and a shared vision for a more prosperous Nigeria.

In his vote of thanks, chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Gbenga Onadiran, commended the Speaker and the UNDP for the capacity training opportunity offered members of the Press Corps.

He said the training would further build the capacity of members of the Press Corps for a better coverage and reportage of the House activities.