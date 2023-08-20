House Committee on Sports will parley with all federations — Hon. Jajere

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Engr. Muhammed Buba Jajere has said at the appropriate time, all the…

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Engr. Muhammed Buba Jajere has said at the appropriate time, all the sports federations will appear before the committee to share their experiences and challenges with the legislators.

The member representing Fika/Fune Federal Constituency of Yobe State explained to Daily Trust that the Committee first met with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) because of the bonuses owed the Super Falcons.

According to him, once the Committee is fully inaugurated, all the sports federations will appear before it to deliberate on ways to solve the problems that have bedeviled sports in Nigeria.

He said “As you are aware, the Committee has not been inaugurated fully but the Chairman in his wisdom called for a meeting with the NFF on the issue of allowances for the Super Falcons which has been addressed and I am sure pretty soon, these issues shall be resolved amicably.

“I can assure you that all other sports federations, once the committee is fully in place, meetings will be held with them to chart the way forward.

“It is necessary to interface with all the federations for them to share their experiences and challenges with us. This will enable the Committee to have firsthand information on the activities of the federations and how they can be given all the necessary support to make podium appearances at international competitions.

Hon. Jajere also said his membership of the Committee is going to positively impact sports in Yobe State where he said Governor Mai Mala Buni is doing everything humanly possible to develop the sector.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...