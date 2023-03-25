Hours after claims of meeting Tinubu, CJN worships at Abuja mosque

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola, on Friday attended a Jumaat service at a mosque in Abuja, amid reports of meeting the…

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola, on Friday attended a Jumaat service at a mosque in Abuja, amid reports of meeting the president-elect, Bola Tinubu abroad.

A video emerged from the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon showing the CJN leaving his office to the Ansar-Ud-Deen Mosque while holding a walking stick.

Further pictures showed him inside the mosque participating in the Jumaat prayer.

There were social media reports on Thursday that the CJN visited Tinubu, who is said to be vacationing in London ahead of the Ummrah in Saudi Arabia, while using a wheelchair.

The declaration of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election had already attracted petitions by at least four political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the Action Alliance (AA), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, said the reports were false, adding that the CJN travelled last Saturday for medical reasons and had returned to the country for his judicial functions.

“On March 23, the CJN returned from London and was in the office till 8pm. Today (Friday) he went to the mosque and returned to the office,” he said.