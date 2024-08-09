Hotel manager killed by suspected cultists in Kwara

Suspected cultists have reportedly shot dead the manager of a hotel in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. It was gathered that the victim, Anthony Balogun,…

It was gathered that the victim, Anthony Balogun, managed the hotel for his mother.

Daily Trust learnt that the incident occurred around 8:00 pm at the hotel located in the Olunlade area of Ilorin.

According to sources, two armed men who entered the hotel premises asked to see the manager.

“Believing they were prospective customers, the deceased came out of his room to meet them at the reception. The assailants then lured him outside the reception area and shot him at close range in the chest.

“Afterwards, they reportedly attacked him with machetes, inflicting severe injuries on his head, hands, and legs”, the source added.

The elder sister of the deceased who recounted their last communication together requested anonymity.

“He called me around 7:00 pm wanting to relay some information but I was in the kitchen and asked one of my children to take the call with the intention of calling back.

“But when I did around 8:00 pm, his phone was switched off. It was later l received a call from his wife, asking me to come to the Kwara State General Hospital where I found his lifeless body, badly mutilated”, the sister said.

Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, confirmed the incident in a chat with newsmen Friday evening.

He said the police have commenced investigation into the case.

“That’s the little I can say for now”, Olaiya submitted.