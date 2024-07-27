HOSTCOM backs Dangote, modular refineries to end importation of petrol, diesel, others

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has urged the Federal Government to back the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and other…

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has urged the Federal Government to back the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and other domestic refineries to end the reliance on imported petrol, diesel, and other refined products.

The group pointed out the long-standing issues with government-owned refineries, which have been inactive for over two decades.

Despite being a leading crude oil producer in Africa, Nigeria continues to depend on imports for its refined product needs.

During a visit to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Ibeju Lekki, which has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, HOSTCOM’s leadership emphasised the need for Nigeria to refine its crude locally.

The National President of HOSTCOM, Dr. Benjamin Tamaramiebi, accompanied by his executives and traditional rulers from the Niger Delta, toured both the refinery and the Dangote Fertiliser Limited complex.

Notable traditional rulers included the Chairman of the Niger Delta Monarchs Forum, HRM Frank Okorakpo; Deputy Chairman of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), HRM Obafemi Ogaro; and Egbesuwei Gbanraun X Agadagba Pere, HRM (Capt) Frank Okiakpe, among others.

In a statement following the tour, HOSTCOM’s President called for nationwide support for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to eliminate the need for imported refined products.

The group expressed gratitude to the National Assembly and Nigerians but warned against any acts of sabotage that could hinder the country’s progress towards self-sufficiency in refined products.

“We are grateful to the 10th National Assembly, good-spirited individuals and associations who have been rallying support for Aliko Dangote. We HOSTCOM have come today to drum up supports for Dangote Refinery. We will stand with Dangote to put an end to continuous importation of less quality and costly refined Petroleum Products into Nigeria,” stated the group.

The group, comprising all states producing oil and gas in Nigeria, lamented that despite the billions of dollars spent on turnaround maintenance of Nigeria’s refineries, the country remains reliant on importing refined products. This persistent issue, it argues, highlights the widespread corruption within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, allegedly orchestrated by influential cabals who are intent on maintaining the status quo of exporting crude oil while importing refined petroleum products. HOSTCOM warned that it will not hesitate to publicly name these identified cabals if necessary.

“Our visit today to the largest and magnificent 650,000 bpd private Refinery in Africa (DANGOTE REFINERY) has opened our eyes to several ills, particularly to the monumental corruption going on in the Nigeria Oil and gas Industry. It is obvious the reason why the existing Federal Government Refinery in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna can never work or operate maximally despite the billions of dollars that have been spent on the so-called Turn Around Maintenance over the years. It is now clear that some persons in government and outside government have been identified as the Cabal holding the Nigeria oil in the Jugular, we have identified them, and we shall make their names known to the people of Nigeria,” it said.

HOSTCOM, which emphasised that every Nigerian’s aspiration is for the country to refine its own crude oil for the benefit of its people, warned that any individual who opposes this national desire will face the wrath of the masses.

The group also lampooned the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, over his recent statement that the government would not halt the importation of refined petroleum products. HOSTCOM called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove Ahmed from his position, arguing that his previous associations with key players in the sector make him unfit to effectively regulate the downstream industry.