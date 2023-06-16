Hospital worker, 50 Others arrested for internet fraud in Ogun, Oyo  

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Command, have arrested a staff member of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State,…

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Command, have arrested a staff member of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, one Balogun Olawale, alongside forty-seven others for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Idi-Aba area of Abeokuta following intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic vehicles, several mobile phones, laptops, hi and apple wrist watches, among others.

The EFCC Spokesman also disclosed that two suspected ‘yahoo boys’ (internet fraudsters), Adeniji Samson Adebayo and Ayoola Olawale Samson were arrested same day at Idi-Igba area of Ibadan, Oyo State by operatives of the EFCC, Ibadan Command.

He said they were arrested with two cars and other valuables.

“Also, the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police arrested and handed over a cybercrime suspect, Andrew Olasunkanmi, to the EFCC.

“Andrew was arrested at his house on suspicion of involvement fraudulent activities. A Honda Civic car and mobile phones were recovered from him.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded,” he said.

