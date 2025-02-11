Hopes, uncertainty as community, gov’t panel meets after Kano demolition

A mix of hope and uncertainty fills the air in Rimin Zakara, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, as community leaders, residents and a government-appointed committee convene a crucial meeting to address a 40-year land dispute. The setting up of the committee followed the death of some residents in a clash with security agents dispatched to demolish illegal structures on the property.

For decades, the Bayero University Kano (BUK) has been in a legal battle with the residents of Rimin Zakara over alleged land encroachment. However, recent demolition exercises, which escalated into violent clashes with security operatives, have left the community in mourning following the tragic killing of four people.

A Daily Trust correspondent, who visited the community seven days after the incident, reports that tension remains high in the vicinity. Witnesses claim that security personnel fired live bullets, killing four people in the process.

SPONSOR AD

“The victims were shot dead as they tried to resist the destruction of their properties,” a resident who witnessed the tragic incident said.

It was a night of horror – Residents

For Amina Umar, a mother of three, the demolition was a nightmare.

“We were awakened by the sound of bulldozers and shouts. I ran outside and saw police officers pushing people away. They didn’t even give us time to take anything before destroying our homes,” she recalled, her voice trembling.

Yusuf Adamu, a young entrepreneur, said the demolition was more than just the loss of a building—it was the destruction of his future.

“I had a small shop where I sold provisions. That shop was my entire life. I took loans to stock up, hoping to grow my business. Now, everything is gone,” he said, struggling to hold back tears.

Kano gov’t reacts

The Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, confirmed that three people lost their lives while some security agents sustained injuries.

Waiya said the operation was conducted at the request of BUK and involved multiple security agencies.

“This operation was not solely carried out by the Civil Defence Corps; it was a joint effort with the police and the DSS. The request for intervention came directly from Bayero University, which has been battling illegal land occupation for over 40 years,” Waiya stated.

He explained that BUK had faced significant challenges in reclaiming its land, which had been unlawfully occupied by individuals who erected illegal structures.

Despite multiple warnings and notices, the occupants refused to vacate, prompting the university to seek government intervention.

“Approximately 840 individuals who have been confirmed as legal occupants will receive official land grants. However, those who illegally occupied and sold land that did not belong to them have created confusion and instability. Some individuals are taking advantage of the situation to spread misinformation,” he said.

Fear and uncertainty

Many displaced residents now live in fear, unsure of where to go or what will happen next. Zainab Musa, a widow with four children, is among those struggling to survive.

“I have nowhere to go. My house is gone, and my children are crying for food. The government says they are enforcing the law, but what about us? Are we not human beings too?” she lamented.

Community demands justice

The Kano State Government has launched an investigation into the killings and the circumstances surrounding the demolition. However, many residents remain sceptical.

“They always say they will investigate, but nothing ever happens,” Musa Ibrahim, a community leader, said. “We want justice for those who died. We want compensation for our losses. We want the government to treat us like citizens, not intruders on our own land.”

He said many residents were not only left to mourn the loss of their beloved ones but also to look for somewhere else to lay their heads as their houses have been demolished.

Emir Sanusi intervenes, calls for peace

Meanwhile, the 16th Emir of Kano, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, has stepped in, urging peace and patience among Rimin Zakara residents.

During a visit to the community, the emir condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

“We must pray for the souls of the deceased and for strength for their families to bear this loss. May this be the last of such tragic incidents in our community,” he said.

The emir urged residents to exercise restraint, emphasising that violence only leads to more suffering.

“When violence erupts, it is our own people who suffer. No amount of destruction or bloodshed will resolve the issue. We must work together to protect lives and property,” he cautioned.

Acknowledging the complexity of the dispute, the emir noted that both the community and the university claim legal ownership, stressing the need for evidence-based resolution through the courts and dialogue.

“This matter should not be complicated. If the case is in court, it must be resolved with clear evidence. We must sit down with all concerned parties to find a lasting solution,” he stated.

To facilitate peace, the emir announced plans to form a committee that will include representatives from the state government, BUK management, security agencies, and community leaders.

“We will engage the governor, BUK authorities, and security officials to ensure justice is done. However, if you have sold your land and received compensation, you must accept the reality,” he advised.

He concluded by urging residents to prioritise peace and unity, stressing that no land or property is worth the loss of human life.

“The life of one individual is more valuable than the entire world. We must work together to ensure such tragedies never happen again. Justice will prevail, and Allah is always with those who stand for the truth,” he said.

Gov Yusuf halts demolition, pledges intervention

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf also visited Rimin Zakara to express condolences to the affected families. He also ordered an immediate halt to the demolition exercise.

During his visit, Governor Yusuf met with the bereaved families, offering sympathies and announcing state sponsorship for the families of the three deceased victims.

He also directed the immediate settlement of medical bills for all injured individuals and provided food supplies to the affected families.

In a show of compassion, the governor announced plans to construct a new Juma’at mosque in the community dedicated to the departed souls.

Additionally, Governor Yusuf unveiled a comprehensive development plan for the community, including electricity connection to the national grid, solar-powered boreholes for clean water supply, a new primary healthcare centre and access roads to improve transportation.

The governor also issued a stern warning to security forces against using live ammunition on civilians, calling such actions unacceptable.

To ensure accountability, he established an investigative committee tasked with uncovering the causes of the violence and identifying those responsible.

As part of his intervention, Governor Yusuf summoned BUK’s management to his office and ordered an immediate suspension of all demolition activities.

He reassured the Rimin Zakara community of his commitment to resolving the 40-year-old land dispute, emphasising that his administration is dedicated to finding a lasting solution that benefits all parties.

During a meeting with community leaders, Rimin Zakara’s traditional leader, Baba Habu Mikail, expressed profound gratitude to the governor.

“We will never forget your kindness and commitment to our people,” he said.

As the investigative committee begins work, Daily Trust has gathered that stakeholders met on Saturday to discuss sustainable solutions to the long-standing crisis.

For now, hope remains, but so does uncertainty.