Hooliganism: Ogun FA seek more protection for referees

The Ogun State Football Association has called on security agencies in the state to deploy more personnel to stadiums during league matches to ensure the safety of match officials and football fans.

The Chairman of the State FA, Ganiu Majelodunmi, made the call while speaking to journalists on Thursday, after the association’s congress, which was held at the FA house in Abeokuta.

Majelodunmi said the appeal became imperative following attacks on a referee and other match officials during a State league match at Ijebu-Ode stadium earlier this week.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Mike Obafunso, had raised alarm over the safety of referees and other match officials in the state.

Obafunso while lamenting the attack on the referee said “I want to appeal to the Ogun State FA to help stop these attacks on referees. Yesterday, a referee was attacked in Ijebu-Ode stadium. We want this association to do something about this.”

In his reaction, the FA Chairman expressed shock over the incident, disclosing that the association had suspended the club from participating in the league.

He added that the coach of the team was also handed over to the police for his role in the assault on the referee.

“The disciplinary committee of the Ogun State Football Association is doing its best to make sure we eradicate football hooliganism.

“The report I got two days ago was that some of the clubs that did that, have been expelled from the league and they will be banned for five years.

“The coach in question was handed over to the police yesterday (Wednesday) by the Ijebu-Ode Football Council. He is going to write an undertaking that such a thing will not happen again,” said Majelodunmi.