hoodlums steal 100 bunches of plantain in Edo

Hoodlums have invaded a plantain farm in Benin City, Edo State, and stole 100 bunches of plantain.

The farm, it was learnt, is located close to the University of Benin (Ugbowo Campus).

The owner of the farm, a staff of the university, who declined to disclose his name, said his plantain was harvested by hoodlums on August 1, as he was not able to go to the farm as a result of the #EndBadGovernance protest.

He said the thieves stole over 100 bunches of plantain.

He further said, “My salary can no longer take care of me and my family. In order not to steal, I decided to farm. The decision was a difficult one to take. After farming in the sun and rain, thieves have denied me of the produce.”