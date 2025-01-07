Hoodlums stab man, steal his motorcycle in FCT

Suspected hoodlums stabbed and inflicted injuries on a man identified as Ishaya Benjamin near Gawu village in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident, Samson Iliya, said the incident happened on Sunday, around 6:30pm when the victim left Kwaku village market on his way back to his village in Rubokya.

He said the victim, upon approaching a small stream had to slow down and some hoodlums suddenly emerged from nearby bush and stabbed him with a knife and escaped with his motorcycle.

“The man is a farmer and left Kwaku village market which was on Sunday, while on his way back to his village when some hoodlums accosted him and stabbed him before they escaped with his bike,” he said.

He said the victim fell to the ground after he was stabbed in the neck, saying it was some villagers who were also on their way back from Kwaku village market that saw him lying unconscious and quickly rushed him to the hospital in Kwaku.

Our reporter learnt that the victim bought the new Bajaj motorcycle last week in Gwagwalada, after selling his beniseed.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, said the command was not aware of the incident, but that she would find out and revert.