Hoodlums snatch motorcycle at gunpoint in FCT council

Suspected hoodlums have snatched a motorcycle at gunpoint along Gaube village in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

The victim, Awwalu Musa, while narrating the incident on Thursday, said it happened on Wednesday, around 9:37pm after he took two passengers from Tipper garage in Kuje to Gaube village.

He said the hoodlums who pretended to be wood operators paid him N6,500 to convey them to Gaube village, saying it was upon approaching a bushy some kilometers to Gaube that one of the hoodlums pointed the pistol at him.

He said the hoodlums forced him to stop and surrender his motorcycle keys to them while pointing the gun at him, adding that he immediately handed over the keys to them out of fear.

“One of them pointed the pistol on my head upon reaching a forest some few kilometers to Gaube village and threatened to kill me if I refused to hand over the keys to them,” he said.

Musa, said the hoodlums tied both his hands and legs with a rope, adding that they used a handkerchief to tie his mouth before they zoomed off on the motorcycle.

“It was some passersby that came to my rescue,” he said.

He said some vigilantes from Gaube village, upon getting information about the incident, quickly mobilized and went after the hoodlums.

A member of the vigilante, identified as Yakubu confirmed the incident, saying vigilantes have been mobilized to trace the hoodlums.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing the report.