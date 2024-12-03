Hoodlums smash cyclist’s head, escape with bike

Suspected hoodlums have inflicted injuries on a cyclist, Usman Ibrahim, with a hard object and escaped with his motorcycle.

A witness, Yahaya Bala, said the incident happened on Monday around 1:48 pm at Unguwar Hausawa in Naharati in Abaji metropolis.

He said the cyclist picked two men, who pretended to be passengers from Abaji main market to Unguwar Hausawa in Naharati, saying the hoodlums upon approaching the area, one of them pulled out a hard object and hit the cyclist.

He said, “The two asked the cyclist to convey them from market because today is Abaji main market to Unguwar Hausawa in Naharati, while approaching there, one of them hit the cyclist with a hard object and escaped with his bike.”

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine could not be reached for comments as at the time of filing the report.