Hoodlums on motorcycle snatch woman’s handbag

Suspected hoodlums have snatched a woman’s hand bag, identified as Mrs Elizabeth Ikechukwu, under the flyover bridge in Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council council of the FCT.

A witness, Danlami said the incident happened around 9:34 pm on Tuesday, when the woman alighted from a car under the flyover waiting to board another vehicle to Gwagwalada.

He said the woman, who left Suleja, was waiting to board another vehicle when some suspected hoodlums on a motorcycle snatched her handbag and zoomed off .

“And even before some people staying around the motor park could arrive the scene after the woman raised an alarm, the boys on the motorcycle had already escaped with her hand bag containing her phone and ATM card,” he said.