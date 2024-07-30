Hoodlums kill teacher in FCT

Suspected hoodlums have killed a teacher, Ismaila Umar, working with the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School, Old-Kutunku, in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.…

Suspected hoodlums have killed a teacher, Ismaila Umar, working with the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School, Old-Kutunku, in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A friend of the deceased, simply identified as Abdullahi, said the incident happened on Thursday around 10pm when the victim was using his motorcycle to engage in Okada business and that some hoodlums used a hammer to hit him on the head and that he died on the spot.

He said the victim picked two passengers heading towards the Abattoir area and that one of them used a hammer to hit him on the head, adding that he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor in a private hospital.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, was yet to react on the incident.

City & Crime recalls that a similar incident happened two weeks ago when a cyclist was killed with a hammer in Kwaku village in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.