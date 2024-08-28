Hoodlums kill farmer, steal bike in FCT

Suspected motorcycle snatchers have stabbed a farmer, Markus Baba, to death and escaped with his motorcycle near Farakuti village in Kwali Area Council of the…

A resident, Samuel Barnabas, said the incident happened on Saturday around 5pm when the farmer was working on his farm along the Leda-Farakuti road.

He said, “The man finished work on his farm and was going to where he parked his motorcycle when hoodlums appeared from the bush and attacked him with a knife, inflicted heavy injuries on him and escaped with his motorcycle.”

Barnabas said the farmer was rescued to the hospital but died on Sunday as a result of the injuries he sustained during the attack.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, was yet to comment on the incident.