Hoodlums ‘kill 30’ in fresh Benue attack

Our correspondent reports that the fresh killings occured barely one month after the killing of 11 residents in the same community which sparked wild protests at the time.

Residents said the latest killings occured Thursday night after the local bandits in their numbers launched an attack on Ayati, the headquarters of Borikyo Ward. A resident told our correspondent on the telephone that people killed could be over 50 as efforts were still being made to recover bodies from the nearby bushes as of Friday morning.

The resident, who preferred anonymity, said already over 30 corpses had been recovered and that many other persons were missing. Chief Ayati Shima, a prominent politician from the community, decried the loss of lives and inability of the political class to curb the insecurity in the area. Shima, an ex-governorship candidate, also said that more than 30 corpses had been recovered while a rescue party were combing the bush to find missing residents. He said, "They said some bandits received money from some people to graze their animals in two council wards. So as they were grazing, they came in conflict with farmers. We have already gathered over 30 corpses this morning (Friday). They are still searching." Meanwhile, both the state Chairman of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ardo Mohammed Risku, and Secretary, Ibrahim Galma, were yet to respond to calls put through their telephone for comments on the matter. But, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benúe Command, SP Catherine Anene, has confirmed the incident.

“I’m aware there was an attack and I’m waiting for briefing from officers on the ground please,” Anene stated.

Recall that Ukum is one of three LGAs including Logo and Kastina-Ala in the Sankera ancestral bloc that has been plagued by armed outlaws for many years, despite several joint security operations aimed at eradicating gangsterism in the area.

Earlier on June 3 2024, the bandits opened fire at Gugu Market in Kpav community of Katsina-Ala LGA and killed six people while on July 3, they killed another 11 in Ayati community of Ukum LGA which sparked a violent protest that led to the burning down of public and private properties.