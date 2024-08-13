Hoodlums gun down Kogi traditional ruler

Gunmen have reportedly killed a traditional chief (Onu) of Itama in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, His Royal Highness, Shagari Ebije’ego Job, at his residence in the town.

It was learnt that the assailants had trailed the monarch, said to be the youngest traditional chief in the local government, to his residence Monday evening and shot at him, killing him instantly.

Locals disclosed that the yet-to-be identified gunmen had driven into the town and headed for Job’s residence.

“His assailants in their number were sighted with weapons as they drove in the direction of the traditional chief’s residence in the town around 9pm on Monday.

“Shortly, we started hearing gunshots from that area, making people scamper in different directions for their safety.

“Some of us came out from after the gunmen had left and discovered that His Royal Highness was killed in the attack,” said Adukwu Ajibili, a resident of the town.

He added that the town had been thrown into confusion as many had started relocating to the neighbouring villages.

The Kogi State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, had not responded to a call and a text message sent to him on the incident as of the time of filing the report.