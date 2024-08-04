✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story
Protesters chased away from Lagos venue

By Dotun Omisakin Suspected hoodlums, on Sunday, chased away #EndBadGovernance protesters from the Freedom Park, Ojota in Lagos. The protesters were chased away after some…

By Dotun Omisakin

Suspected hoodlums, on Sunday, chased away #EndBadGovernance protesters from the Freedom Park, Ojota in Lagos.

The protesters were chased away after some of their leaders withdrew following the national broadcast of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who called for dialogue.

It was learnt that while some leaders of the protesters agreed to call off the demonstration on Sunday morning, a few of them remained adamant and decided to continue the protest.

One of the protesters who spoke with our correspondent said, “The hoodlums just came from nowhere after some of our leaders had left and those area boys were brandishing dangerous weapons and we all had to run to different directions.”

Daily Trust reports that men of the Nigerian Police led by an Area Commander had earlier appealed to the protesters to give peace a chance after the President’s broadcast.

 

