Hoodlums beat NSCDC official to comma

Some hoodlums have allegedly beaten a yet-to-be identified female officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to stupor in Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred during the turbaning of a newly appointed traditional title holder in Ilọrin.

According to eyewitnesses, the hoodlums swam on the female officer, a mother of one, whom they claimed was preventing them from collecting money from a former house of representative member.

“They beat her to a point of coma leaving her with swollen face and hands. She woke up later at the hospital where she was rushed to”, one of the eye witnesses said.

Another resident who also witnessed the incident said a colleague of the victim wanted to fire ammunition but was cautioned by another officer because of the sensitivity of the environment – the Emir’s palace in Ilọrin.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Ayoola Michael, told Daily Trust on Sunday night that “It was an accident”.

“The story they told me was that it was a minor accident that occurred during the programme while a vehicle she was in was already on the move but she mistakenly missed her step and fell down when the hoodlums were trying to collect money from the former house of representative member.”