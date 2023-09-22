Hoodlums attack SDP chieftain in Kogi, set his vehicle ablaze 

Hoodlums have invaded the house of a Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain, Abdul Yusuf Amichi, aka Abdul limbo, at Ugwolawo, headquarters of Ofu local government…

Hoodlums have invaded the house of a Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain, Abdul Yusuf Amichi, aka Abdul limbo, at Ugwolawo, headquarters of Ofu local government area of Kogi State, setting his vehicle ablaze.

According to witnesses, the hoodlums who struck around 11pm on Wednesday operated till the early hours of Thursday.

“They have burnt an SDP campaign vehicle and vandalised a house of an SDP supporter, Abdul Yusuf Amichi in ward 1 at Ugwolawo.”

“There was serious gunshot in Abdul Limbo’s house in Ugwolawo ward 1, his house was also damaged,” said a resident, Abu Alijenu.

According to the victim, the hoodlums came to his house in the night and shot sporadically.

In the process, they set the party’s official vehicle ablaze, vandalised Limbo’s personal car and carted away his valuables , including a generator.

“I have reported the incident to the police,” he said.

Director-General of SDP campaign, Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin, who visited the scene of the incident, condemned the act.

Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi, SP William Aya, did not not respond to call and text.

