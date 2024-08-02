✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Hoodlums attack protesters in Delta

As the #EndBadGovernance protest enters Day 2, hoodlums on Friday attacked and chased away protesters from Enerhen Junction, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of…

    By Kelvin Meluwa

As the #EndBadGovernance protest enters Day 2, hoodlums on Friday attacked and chased away protesters from Enerhen Junction, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Thw thugs were reportedly armed with sticks, daggers, cutlasses, knives and stones.

Speaking to our correspondent in Asaba Delta State capital on the phone, one of the protesters identified simply as Edafe said the hoodlums disrupted the peaceful protest.

She said, “Women were chanting solidarity songs and calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government to provide food for citizens and restore hope when the attackers struck.

“We had to run away because we didn’t want to be injured. Delta State belongs to all of us. Why are the hoodlums coming after us? Why is it that they are not protesting? But no problem, the election will come again. We know those behind these people asking us not to protest. But the police at Enerhen Junction intervened, they rescued us.”

No suspect had been arrested in connection with the attack as of the time of filing this report.

