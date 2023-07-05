Hoodlums abduct 2 siblings, driver in Kogi, demand N2m

Hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two siblings selling bread and a driver on their way from Ogbomu to Egbe in Yagba West LGA…

Hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two siblings selling bread and a driver on their way from Ogbomu to Egbe in Yagba West LGA of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the incident happened last weekend when the victims’ vehicle was flagged down between Ogah and Egbe.

A source, Yinka Adebayo, explained that the siblings were orphans who baked and sold bread in Egbe communities.

He said, “Samuel and his brother went to Ogbomu, a neighbouring village, where they have their bakery to restock their bread last weekend when it happened.

“On their way back to Egbe, the hoodlums stopped their vehicle and in the process whisked Samuel and his brother, including the driver, into the bush. The hoodlums are demanding a N2m ransom.’’

The state’s police spokesman, SP William Aya, was yet to respond to a text message sent to him on the incident.

