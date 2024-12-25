Hoodlum scales fence, steals Christmas goat

A suspected hoodlum has scaled the fence of a compound and stolen a goat at Unguwar Azara in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

The victim, Mr Solomon Isaac, while narrating the incident to our reporter on Tuesday, in Gwagwalada, said it happened on Sunday, around 10:20pm.

He said he bought the ram at Gwagwalada market, took it home and tied it in the backyard of the compound to be slaughtered for the Christmas celebration.

SPONSOR AD

He said he then left for the church along with his family, and that about 10:23pm when they returned, they discovered the goat was missing.

“And what even surprised me most is that, I locked the gate after I drove out my car when I and my family left for the church, as we were having a programme that Sunday night,” he said.

According to him, it was when he went round the compound that he discovered that hoodlums scaled the fence and stolen the goat.

“They used cutter to cut the barbwire on top the fence, before they jumped into the compound and removed the goat which I bought at N87,000 in the market,” he added.

He said he had reported the incident to vigilantes in the area in order to help him keep an eye on suspicious persons who may want to sell the goat either at the abattoir or the market in the area.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to react to the incident at the time of filing this report, as she had asked our reporter to give her time to find out about the incident.