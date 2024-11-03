Honorary degree will spur Bichi to do more, says Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Rep. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, over the conferment of an honourary doctorate degree from the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Sunday, the speaker described the Doctorate Degree awarded to Rep. Bichi as an honour well deserved.

Abbas described Bichi as a committed and determined lawmaker who represents the interest of his people diligently, adding that the recognition would spur the legislator to do more.

He said the lawmaker who represents Bichi federal Constituency remains a respected member among his colleagues, owing to his leadership qualities and the good relationship he maintains with everyone.

According the Speaker, the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations has distinguished himself in different endeavours over the years.

The Senate of FUDMA announced Rep. Bichi, as one of the awardees for its honorary degrees and was conferred alongside others on Saturday.

According to the University, the lawmaker was awarded a Doctor of Engineering (Honoris Causa) by the institution in recognition of his contributions to the development of education in Nigeria.