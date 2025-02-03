Hon. Ja’oji Awards Foreign Scholarships to Tarauni Indigenes

In a bid to encourage youth in their education pursuit, Honorable Nasir Aminu Bala Ja’oji has awarded foreign scholarships to 20 indigenes of Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ja’oji Organization, will enable the beneficiaries to pursue their Master’s degrees abroad, equipping them with advanced knowledge, skills, and international experience.

Hon. Ja’oji, who serves as a Council Member of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum, has consistently championed educational empowerment as a means to equip young Nigerians for a better future.

Speaking on the initiative, Hon. Ja’oji emphasized the importance of education for national development, stating that investing in young minds will help build a skilled and competitive workforce for Nigeria.

This scholarship program reflects his unwavering commitment to providing opportunities for Nigerian youths to excel on the global stage, fostering academic excellence and professional growth.

This latest gesture by Hon. Ja’oji reinforces his dedication to youth empowerment and educational advancement in Nigeria.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity by concentrating on their studies with a view to graduating with good grades.

“You were selected out of millions, hence, the need to reciprocate the gesture by paying attention to your studies and be good ambassadors of Kano and Nigeria while abroad,” he consulted.