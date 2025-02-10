Hon. Bichi secures employment, salary upgrade for 318 teachers

No fewer than 318 teachers have been employed by Kabir Abubakar Foundation to teach in various schools across Bichi local government area of Kano state.

The foundation employed 200 additional teachers and upgrade the salaries of 118 others that are already under its payroll.

With the employment of 200 new teachers, the number of teachers employed by the foundation stood at 318.

The foundation is being headed by Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, member of the House of Representatives for Bichi Federal constituency.

Dr. Habibu Usman Abdu, the head of the education committee of the Foundation, stated this while addressing newsmen during the grand occasion of presentation of letters of appointment and salary upgrade to the beneficiaries in Bichi town.

He said the newly employed teachers will be posted to primary, junior secondary and Islamic schools across the local government.

“From 2020 to date, the Kabir Abubakar Foundation through its education committee has employed 106 teachers who are currently teaching in various schools in the local government under the sponsorship of the foundation.

“In October 2024, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, increased the salary of the teachers from 18,000 Naira to 60,000 Naira, which is a 333 percent increment.”

On the employment of 200 new teachers, the chairman of the committee, added that “Hon. Abubakar directed the foundation to also employ additional 200 new teachers due to the shortage of teachers in some schools across the constituency.

According to the chairman the breakdown for the employment of the teachers by the foundation includes 50 Islamic Teachers; 130 Primary School Teachers; 98 Upper Basic School Teachers and 40 Senior Secondary School Teachers.

The chairman of the education committee further said the total number of teachers employed by the foundation stood at 318 which comprises 196 males and 122 females.