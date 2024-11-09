Home away from home: Story of Plateau female domestic workers

The journey from home in a quest for a better life is never far. And even though it appears far, or it actually is, it may still be very near; at least from the perspective of the beholder.

So, it seems for female domestic workers from Plateau State who for many decades have been engaged in domestic jobs in numerous states across the country.

And because the state is located in the central part of Nigeria, it is easier to connect to other parts of the country, whether the North-west, North-east, South-west, South-east or South- south.

Many of the girls have revealed that going out to engage in domestic work for a specific period of time helped them to save money to further their education or acquire skills.

This phenomenon has become a norm and many communities on the Plateau have yielded to it, with the attendant family and communal support for the practice.

From Riyom Local Government Area to Barkin Ladi, to Mangu, Bokkos, Quan’ Pan, Kanke, among others, the practice is prevalent. The domestic work they engage in ranges from nanny, cooking, washing to cleaning of houses among others.

Historically, the migration of girls from Plateau State to urban centres in search of domestic jobs dates back to the 1960s-1970s, though some persons say it can be traced to the pre-colonial and colonial era. A respondent who spoke to our correspondent said the practice of sending young girls from Plateau State to other states as domestic workers or house helps, often after completing their primary or secondary education, has been a long-standing tradition in the region, but that “it raises significant concerns”.

In the pre-colonial era, Plateau State was said to be home to various ethnic groups with their own traditional occupations. Women played important roles in agriculture, trade, and craftsmanship. According to research, in the colonial era (1900s-1960), the British introduced western education and Christianity, which changed the socio-economic dynamics. Women’s roles became more limited, and domestic work became a respected occupation, Weekend Trust gathered.

At post-independence (1960-1980), Plateau State’s economy struggled and women’s education and job opportunities were limited, thereby leading to an increase in domestic work. Then came the economic downturn when Nigeria’s economic crisis in the 1980s and 1990s further reduced job opportunities. Girls from Plateau State got more involved in domestic work as a means of survival.

The ethno-religious conflicts and displacements which began in 2001 till date also added to the situation. The state has experienced recurring conflicts, leading to displacements and economic hardship. Domestic/house help work became a coping strategy for many girls, but also as an economic outlay to make ends meet.

Plateau women are known for their hard work, resilience and commitment to family. Historians say they are great farmers, stone breakers, marketers/traders, entrepreneurs, construction site workers, restaurant operators, and they often venture into several male-dominated jobs and compete meaningfully.

The girls speak

One of the girls working in Abuja, Nanshin Alpha, who hails from Pankshin Local Government Area, said she attended Federal College of Education Pankshin, and that she started the work last year.

The 25-year-old explained that her journey to Abuja started after she completed her school and there was nothing to do immediately due to the situation of the country which made things very difficult, especially to find something tangible to do.

“This was how it started for me, and my brother assisted me in finding the work. Moreover, I haven’t collected my result yet, though it is out. I am thinking of collecting the result soon.

“You know also that government work or teaching work will equally be difficult to get, but when I am set, I will still pursue it even if I don’t have any strong person to stand for me.

“Though, I am doing domestic work today, I still have a future projection and I am working towards it. The work I am doing now is to enable me to save ahead.

“I know that the savings might not be able to solve all my problems or be enough for me to start up something tangible, but I can use it for some things. That is why I am still doing the work up till now,” she said.

She called on the government to provide more avenues and opportunities for women/girls for skills acquisition, and to also support them with interest-free loans in order to expand their businesses and make them self-reliant.

Also speaking, Ketura Markus, who is working in Abuja, said upon obtaining her Nigeria Certificate of Education in Adult Education from the College of Education Pankshin, Plateau State, she had nothing doing immediately, therefore, had to return to her village, until she contacted one of her friends to help her with a placement

where she could earn some money before either furthering her education or starting a business. Her friend then helped out.

The 23-year-old girl from Pankshin, said she is being paid N25,000 monthly, which is often paid into her account, and that her employers are taking good care of her. She said the job requires patience and focus. According to her, she has set a one-year target for herself, after which she will quit the job.

“Life has been very challenging for me. Our parents are not well-to-do, so we have been struggling all through,” she said.

On her part, Ruth Joshua, 19, said, she got up to Senior Secondary School (SS3) in 2022, but was unable to raise money to register for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), therefore, went into domestic work.

She said hers is, however, within the state, explaining that she is from Riyom Local Government Area, but working somewhere in Jos-South. According to her, she takes care of a baby in addition to other domestic chores.

Ruth said her employers are kind to her and that she would continue to work there until she gets enough money to register for the WAEC.

Furthermore, she said besides her desire to write the examination, she also wants to learn a skill.

A young woman who served as a domestic staff for two years before quitting, Samuel Peace Chong, from Riyom LGA, said she holds a Diploma from College of Health Technology Zawan, and that she studied Health Information Management.

Peace said she is a single mother of one and worked as a domestic help from 2020-2022. She said her duties included, cleaning, fetching water and washing.

She explained that working as a domestic help is not easy, and that she encountered several challenges she wouldn’t want to mention. She also added that she was paid a monthly salary of N10,000.

“My advice to girls is for them to understand that life might be hard at the beginning, but being a domestic help is never a solution. Girls should go to school or learn hand work. Going to school may be hard because of sponsorship/funding, but I still encourage it. I strongly advise us to also go for handiwork.

“Handiwork pays no matter how little. It’s better to look for something to sell, no matter how small, than going for domestic job.

“Before making a decision to learn tailoring, I knew that it wasn’t going to be easy. Also, I had to look for money to pay for the apprenticeship before starting. Though my parents were assisting me, it was not easy. I was able to struggle and learn the work. I just finished about two months ago and I have been trying to get a sewing machine,” she said.

She noted that she sometimes goes out for tin mining to make ends meet, and that she is encouraging other girls to do the same.

Gender experts, women leaders speak

Jacob Choji Pwakim, the Executive Director, Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Rights Abuse (YIAVHA), said this practice has been on across the country, especially in those days when there was little regard for the girl-child. He said with the rise in gender advocacy and the promotion of the rights of persons, the situation ought to have changed.

Pwakim said there are more voices and instruments of the law speaking against such practice now.

He added that the development is caused by; deteriorating economy, incursion of communities by criminals where breadwinners are killed and female children have to be sent for such, either because families would want to reduce the burden of care on them or because they feel that they need the girl-child to also contribute.

“Nonetheless, this is totally unacceptable as it is a replication of child or gender abuse. Most times, it’s not just the denial of education; these children are sometimes sexually and emotionally abused and used as tools”, he said.

The executive director pointed out that the social welfare departments of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development should be sincere in providing education, care and support to girls.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led administration should fund the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development so that it can empower women and girls in the state. Government should also establish girl-child education centers that specifically offer skills training in areas like technology, crafts, and trades.

“Women should have access to microfinance support services to help them start and grow their businesses. By and large, girls should be empowered to become advocates for their rights and well-being through community awareness campaigns,” he said.

In her view, Gender Court Judge, High Court of Plateau State, Hon. Justice Mary Izam, said for those girls to be properly empowered, they must be engaged in trade and entrepreneurship programmes that will guarantee a better livelihood for them, adding that there are several Non- Governmental Organisations on the Plateau that are passionate about girl-child empowerment.

The judge lamented that some of the girls barely finish their primary or secondary school before going out as domestic workers, and that such is not proper, pointing out that they had been engaged in lots of activities to intervene and address the problem.

Izam, who is also the immediate past chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria, Plateau State chapter, said even the government too has been involved and is stepping up in terms of youth empowerment.

She said being self-reliant is always better than doing menial or domestic work under anyone, adding that there are many opportunities on the Plateau that girls can take advantage of.

Also commenting, the Executive Director of Women and Girl-Child Rescue and Development Initiative (WGRDI), Bridget Dakyes, said the practice of sending young girls from Plateau State to other states as domestic workers or house helps, often after completing their primary or secondary education, has been a long-standing tradition in the region, but that it raises significant concerns.

The executive director said based on her expertise, she strongly advises against it, adding that the practice poses significant risk to their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being.

Mrs Dakyes said girls are vulnerable to sexual exploitation, abuse, and trafficking.

“By and large, this practice perpetuates cycles of poverty and limits girls’ opportunities for personal growth and development. By prioritising girls’ education, empowerment, and protection, we can create a brighter future for them and break cycles of poverty and exploitation,” she added.

She stressed that it is important for non-governmental organisations and government agencies alike to continue to address this practice, promoting education, protection and empowerment of girls through job opportunities for girls and women in Plateau State, and equally raising awareness about the risk of exploitation.

Reacting, the Plateau State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Caroline Panglang, said the practice of sending young girls to serve as house helps in other states is a concerning phenomenon that requires immediate attention.

“Since we assumed office, we have repatriated over 200 Plateau children from within and outside the country who were trafficked for these exploitations. We try to reunite those whose parents are alive and ensure parental responsibilities and then grant others education scholarship and some, we enroll in vocational training.

This practice exposes them to potential exploitation, abuse, and limits their access to education and personal development opportunities. : We have gone round the state to sensitise parents, guardians, and communities about the risks and consequences of this practice. We have also implemented initiatives focusing on girls’ education, vocational training, and economic empowerment to provide alternative paths for personal growth”, she said.